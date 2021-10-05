Judiciary to prioritise capital offences in a bid to clear case backlog

The judiciary is set to prioritise the disposal of capital offences giving them a minimum of one year to be resolved. This was revealed by the deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, who also heads the Judicial backlog committee, during a meeting with the Resident Judge and magistrates within the Jurisdiction of the Kigezi region. During the meeting, Resident Judge Moses Kazibwe said under-staffing had a heightened case backlog situation in Kigezi Region. According to statistics, the Kabale High Court currently has a backlog of 562 unresolved cases.