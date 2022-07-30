JUSTICE MINISTER ASSUMES OFFICE: Mao promises to promote good governance and rule of law

Newly appointed minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs Nobert Mao has pledged to use his new office to fulfil the memorandum of understanding signed with President Museveni. While receiving the office today, Mao noted that the justice office is the backbone of the country’s legal system, upon which the rule of law and good governance can be achieved. However, as JOYCE NAKATO, reports Mao is confident that if the agreement between him and the President is fulfilled, it might entice other opposition politicians to consider working with government.