Justice Stella Arach Amoko buried in Nebbi the land of her birth

Family, friends, and government officials today gathered at the home of former Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach Amoko at Jukiya Hill in Nebbi, to pay their last respects on the day, she was finally laid to rest.

The Justice died three weeks ago, and her burial was held back due to a disagreement between her husband and children, over where she would be laid to rest. The matter was eventually resolved in a courtroom, early this week.