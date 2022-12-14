Kabuleta grated bail, charged with promoting sectarianism

Joseph Kabuleta has been granted bail by Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court of 2 million shs cash and 20 million shs not cash for his sureties. Nakawa Chief Magistrate Ritah Newumbe Kidasa has found Kabuleta's sureties substantial and released him on bail. She also adjourned the case to 18th/January/2023 and barred Kabuleta from talking about the case that is still in Court; in public. He had been arrested in November and charged with Promoting Sectarianism and remanded to Luzira prison for two weeks.