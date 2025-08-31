Kadaga and Among: From allies to bitter rivals in NRM power struggle

In politics, some people say there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, only permanent interests. The bitter rivalry between the First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and Speaker of Parliament Anita Among during the race for the Second National Vice-Chairperson (Female) on the Central Executive Committee, a top policy-making organ of the NRM, clearly illustrates that even once-close friends can part ways when self-interest and ambition for power come into play.

The rivalry played out like a fierce battle for survival, with Among not only wresting the Speaker’s seat from Kadaga but also dealing her another blow by ousting her from the CEC in Wednesday’s polls.

David Ijjo looks at their past ties, what the two once shared when Anita Among was still in FDC, and what has fueled the bitter fallout.