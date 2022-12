A stretch of one and half kilometres of road in the Naigombwa swamp between Kaliro and Namutumba districts is flooded. Locals say the culverts in the road were washed away after during a downpour. LC3 chairperson Nabweyo sub county Mukoka Kiyemba said they have written to the districts' technical teams, the Resident District Commissioners and MPs but have there is no response.