Kampala Geopolitics Conference calls for stronger African voices

Conveners of the 8th edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference say there is a need for stronger African voices to be heard on critical issues shaping global discussions. Speaking on behalf of Makerere University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Dr. Nambalirwa Nkabala, the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said Makerere University’s resilience in the face of digital transformation is phenomenal. On the other hand, His Excellency Xavier Sticker, the French Ambassador to Uganda, described the Kampala Geopolitics Conference as a key pillar for intellectual exchange.