Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Kampala Geopolitics Conference calls for stronger African voices


Conveners of the 8th edition of the Kampala Geopolitics Conference say there is a need for stronger African voices to be heard on critical issues shaping global discussions. Speaking on behalf of Makerere University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Dr. Nambalirwa Nkabala, the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said Makerere University’s resilience in the face of digital transformation is phenomenal. On the other hand, His Excellency Xavier Sticker, the French Ambassador to Uganda, described the Kampala Geopolitics Conference as a key pillar for intellectual exchange.

In the headlines