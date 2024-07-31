Kampala traders meeting with Museveni delayed to August

A meeting between the Kampala Traders Association and President Museveni, scheduled for July 31, has been pushed to a later date in August. Kampala Minister Aisha Kabanda says the president advised that the meeting cannot be held at Kololo Independence Grounds due to ongoing renovation works.

During a press briefing, she also criticized traders planning to close their shops in protest, stating that security will protect those willing to keep their businesses open.

She added that in previous meetings, all issues with EFRIS (Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution) were resolved, merchandise held by URA was released, and arrests were stopped.