Kapchorwa Sacco transforms into a pivotal financial institution
The Emyooga program, a government initiative aimed at spurring job creation and wealth accumulation, has significantly instilled a saving culture among the members of the Kapchorwa Municipality Women Entrepreneurs Emyooga Sacco. With 224 members, the Sacco has transformed from a small community group into a pivotal financial institution, emphasizing the importance of savings as a gateway to accessing loans and achieving financial independence.