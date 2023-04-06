Karamoja Minister Goretti Kitutu remanded to Luzira prison

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Kitutu has been remanded to Luzira prisons till 12th April when the Anti Corruption court will make a ruling on her bail application. Kitutu pleaded not guilty to various charges which included loss of public property and corruption. Kitutu’s brother Micheal Nagoya Kitutu pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud the government. However one of the co-accused Agaba Joshua a senior sectary assistant in the same ministry did not appear in court and thus criminal summons were issued against him. Sudhir Byaruhanga followed the events at court and now reports.