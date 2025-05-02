Hello

Justice Mugambe jailed in Britain for more than six years for forced labour offence

Karamoja widows struggle after losing loved ones

In 2001, the government undertook a disarmament exercise to rid the Karamoja sub-region of illegal arms and ammunition. The disarmament, carried out by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has been conducted in phases and has brought peace and security to the region. However, one of the consequences has been the large number of widows left behind by men who chose to fight in the army rather than voluntarily giving up their arms. The widows of Nakapelimoru are now facing several challenges.

