Karamojong parents accused of selling their children in Kenya

Panameet Africa, a Kampala-based social research organization says it is launching an investigation into reports that Karamojong parents are selling their children in Kenya, after pressure to keep them on Kampala's streets. According to Micheal Tumwesigye the executive director Panameet, 71 percent of the children are trafficked due to poverty and hunger. The children were initially lured to Kampala due to promises of a better life in the city.

