KAYUNGA BY-ELECTION: RDC says they will not allow Bobi Wine in district

Leaders of the National Unity Platform have expressed concern over the blocking of their president Robert Kyagulanyi from accessing the district to mobilise support for their candidate Harriet Nakweede for the LC5 bi-elections. Stiff competition is between Nkaweede and NRM’S Andrew Muwonge. According to the RDC Kigozi Ssempala president Museveni is expected in Kayunga on Tuesday and they can’t compromise his security by allowing Kyagulanyi who didn’t notify them about his coming. Kayunga goes to the polls on Thursday to elect a new district chairperson after the death of former chairperson Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo