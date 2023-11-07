KCCA casual workers protest delayed payments

Casual workers responsible for sweeping roads and maintaining drainage in the five divisions of Kampala City gathered at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) offices to protest the delayed payments by the authority.

These workers, who are part of the Community SACCO, claim that their monthly payments have been delayed since August. They are also demanding that KCCA remits their NSSF payments, as the last remittance was in 2021.