KCCA demolishes structures to make way for new markets

There was heavy deployment of police and sister security agencies as Kampala Capital City Authority took over possession and administration of Kisekka market. According to the Executive Director of KCCA Dorothy Kisaka, the take over is an execution of the directive from the President to the Minister of Kampala Hajat Miinsa Kabanda for KCCA to take over possession and administration of Kisekka market. The space will be developed to accommodate vendors who were evicted from the streets.