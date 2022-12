Despite growing disquiet about the condition of city roads, the Kampala Capital City Authority says they will start to carry out the construction of several roads next February. The city intends to pave 69.7km of the roads in Kampala in total, 31 roads. This will help in addressing pothole issues on roads in Kampala. Among the roads to be improved is the Salaama Road, which was delayed due to an ongoing investigation of road contracts.