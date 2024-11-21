KCCA orders Ham Group to halt construction at Nakivubo

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
Kizza Besigye’s arrest in Nairobi and forced return to Uganda over firearm charges echoes his history of State arrests
“It is important that the circumstances [under which Dr Besigye and Lutale were abducted from Nairobi] be clarified with transparency and full legal protections”
Albert Cook Tugume, 33, was attacked at his mobile money shop in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb