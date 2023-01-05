KCCA starts filling potholes ahead of major rehabilitation works

We kick off our bulletin with an update on the Freedom City Mall disaster; The Police have summoned several people for questioning to explain their role in the new year’s eve stampede at Freedom City Mall, in which 10 people died. Those summoned include police officers, the venue proprietor, and other event organizers. According to the Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the force will soon issue new guidelines to be followed by event organizers, in a bid to avoid similar tragedies from befalling the nation again