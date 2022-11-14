Kikuube district leaders reject Bunyoro breakup plans
Leaders in Kikuube district have unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the disintegration of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.
This after the Bagungu people, one of the clans that make up the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, demanded to break away from the Kingdom and form their own cultural institution.
Hoima City Council and Kakumiro District Council equally disagreed with Bagungu's secession move while Buliisa district council passed a resolution supporting the break away plan.
The Bagungu people are found in Buliisa District and in Kigorobya County in Hoima District.