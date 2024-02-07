Kikuube leaders say more money is needed in health sector

Authorities in Kikuube District are urging the Central government to increase funding for the health sector. With a population of over five hundred thousand people and twenty health facilities, they argue that the current allocation of four hundred million shillings per quarter is insufficient. They also emphasize the need for a district hospital, as they only have two health facilities at the level of health center IV, namely Kikuube and Kyangwali health centers. Peter Banura, the Kikuube district Chairperson LC-5, highlights that the district is overwhelmed by the influx of people due to ongoing oil and gas activities, with many relying on their medical facilities for treatment.