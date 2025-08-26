Kingfisher oil project nears completion
Uganda’s journey to first oil has taken a major step forward, with the Kingfisher oil project now 95 percent complete and half of its wells already drilled. While the site is ready for production, the actual flow of oil will depend on the readiness of other critical projects, including Tilenga, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), and the national refinery.
Acting Deputy Managing Director of EACOP, John Bosco Habamugisha, says the pipeline will be ready by the second half of next year. Ronah Nahabwe reports.