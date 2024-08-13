Kiteezi Landfill: Locals demand compensation
The grim situation at the Kiteezi Landfill has taken a dramatic turn, with locals now demanding compensation for their submerged land and structures that were demolished following Saturday's garbage disaster. The picketing by disgruntled residents led to scuffles between the rescue teams and the local community. In response, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered an immediate halt to all ongoing demolitions while investigations into the actual cause of the disaster continue.