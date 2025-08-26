Kololo’s skyline to feature new Twin-Tower Luxury project

Kampala’s upscale Kololo neighborhood is set to add a new look to its skyline within three years, following the launch of The Bridge, a twin-tower luxury skyscraper unveiled by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija at the Serena Hotel.

The development comes less than two years after the unveiling of Cadenza Residences, a 24-story high-rise now under construction in Nakasero. Kasaija said the new project underscores investor confidence and reflects the government’s economic policies, gaining traction. Vaal Real Estate, the developer, is headquartered in Nairobi and operates across Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, Turkey, and the UK.