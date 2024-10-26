Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Kwoyelo found guilty on 44 cases of crimes against humanity

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court sitting in Gulu City has sentenced former Lord`s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group fighter Thomas Kwoyelo alias Latoni to 40 years in prison.

Kwoyelo was convicted for 44 war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Northern Uganda contrary to domestic and internal laws, during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kwoyelo, who appeared before a panel of four judges, led by Justice Michael Elubu, including Andrew Bashaija, Stephen Mubiru, and Duncan Gaswaga, said the convict would serve 25 years in jail effective Friday, October 25th. This is after the court deducted 15 years from the sentence, in recognition of the time he had spent on remand. The court will also hold a separate hearing to determine reparations to the victims.


In the headlines