Kwoyelo found guilty on 44 cases of crimes against humanity

Kwoyelo was convicted for 44 war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Northern Uganda contrary to domestic and internal laws, during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kwoyelo, who appeared before a panel of four judges, led by Justice Michael Elubu, including Andrew Bashaija, Stephen Mubiru, and Duncan Gaswaga, said the convict would serve 25 years in jail effective Friday, October 25th. This is after the court deducted 15 years from the sentence, in recognition of the time he had spent on remand. The court will also hold a separate hearing to determine reparations to the victims.