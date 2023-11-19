Kyabazinga's wedding celebration marred by fatal accident, investigation underway

With the conclusion of religious ceremonies marking the commencement of the marriage between the Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu, Jovia Mutesi, the royal couple began their journey from Bugembe to the Igenge Palace. From the outset, the Kyabazinga has been eager to showcase his bride to the public. In line with this, the couple had a simple carriage designed so they could travel in an open environment, acknowledging the support of their subjects all the way from Bugembe to Igenge Palace in Jinja.