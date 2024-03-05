Kyagulanyi insists on Mpuuga's resignation over alleged corruption

The President of the Opposition National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has insisted that the decision to advise Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga to resign as a Commissioner of Parliament is aimed at standing on the side of truth. Mpuuga has been accused of accepting to receive Shs500 million from the Parliamentary Commission, an issue that has caused tension in the party. Kyagulanyi says if standing against corruption and calling out politicians will divide the party, so be it. He says he has no personal problem with Mpuuga because he's the one who proposed his appointment as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.