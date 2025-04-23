Hello

Kyagulanyi recalls entertaining Pope Francis

When Pope Francis visited Uganda in 2015, Robert Kyagulanyi, better known by his stage name Bobi Wine, led a Catholic choir to compose a song that was officially used to welcome and entertain the Pontiff. As Daniel Kibet found, Kyagulanyi says that the moment he sang for the Pope, nearly a decade ago, was a crucial turning point, sparking his political career. Today, he is the President of the National Unity Platform Party, Uganda's largest opposition political party.

