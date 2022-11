National unity platform president Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi has criticised President Museveni of not responding to calls to end poverty in the Busoga region. The criticism came as Kyagulanyi held a brief rally at Nakalama village in Iganga, yesterday. Two weeks ago, President Museveni also toured Busoga and reportedly exclaimed at the high poverty levels in Busoga region. Kyagulanyi called for more concerted efforts to end poverty there