Kyambogo University moves to enhance learner safety

Headteachers in the Kabale district have expressed concern over the increased cases of drownings in L. Bunyonyi which have affected school attendance among learners in the area. According to them, many school-going children fear going to school because they have to cross the deep lake using canoes. The problem of school attendance has been worsened by lack of fuel to power the safer mechanized boats. To avert the crisis, Kyambogo University has offered some of the affected learners with life jackets to help them go to school.