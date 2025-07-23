Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Lake Victoria faces rising pollution threat to health


The Lake Victoria Basin Commission has revealed a massive increase in pollution in the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, shared by the three member states of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. According to the commission, aquatic animals and humans are now at risk of suffering from health challenges caused by this pollution, including various diseases. As a result, the commission has been collecting samples from major cities such as Entebbe, Kisumu, Mwanza, and Kampala. They are urging the member states to collaborate in addressing this pressing issue.

In the headlines