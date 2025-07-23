Lake Victoria faces rising pollution threat to health

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission has revealed a massive increase in pollution in the world’s second-largest freshwater lake, shared by the three member states of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. According to the commission, aquatic animals and humans are now at risk of suffering from health challenges caused by this pollution, including various diseases. As a result, the commission has been collecting samples from major cities such as Entebbe, Kisumu, Mwanza, and Kampala. They are urging the member states to collaborate in addressing this pressing issue.