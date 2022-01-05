Land commission row: Chairperson Byenkya insists she is still in office

The Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission, Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya has spoken out about her interdiction from office. Byenkya told the media that she is still in office and the court has issued her an interim order allowing her to stay on until the main application challenging her interdiction and allegations against her is heard. However, as Francis Jjingo reports, soon after her address security forces stormed her offices and carried out a search. Her current whereabouts are unknown.