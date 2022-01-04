Land commission row: Is this where chairperson Byenkya’s trouble started?

The decision to suspend the Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya is raising tension in the land sector. This follows a letter by the Inspector General of Government IGG Beti Kamya to the lands minister Judith Nabakooba, ordering the interdiction of the Chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission until investigations into her misconduct are complete. Sources have told NTV that officials in the IGG office spent part of the day in a meeting on how to handle the matter