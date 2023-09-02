Land conference calls for end to land conflicts

The government has expressed concern at the rampant land evictions and conflicts in the Lango sub-region that have caused landlessness, especially among the communal and customary tenure system. Government will ensure that land in the sub-region is effectively used for socio-economic development. The message, by Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, was delivered by Judith Alyek, the Chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group during a land conference in Lira city.