Landlord on the run after body is retrieved from septic tank

For the third day running, police are searching for a property owner after the dead body of a man was discovered in a septic tank on the premises of his rental building in Namungoona, a Kampala suburb. The corpse was retrieved on Sunday after a tenant in the premises, whose identity police has concealed, informed authorities of discovery in the septic tank as she poured rubbish next to the plant. Police is still looking into whether the deceased was killed and dumped there or if he slipped into the septic tank and died.