LANDS COMMISSION PROBE : Minister Nabakooba asks Byenkya to allow probe

The Lands minister Judith Nabakooba has responded to the outcry of the Uganda Land Commission chairperson Beatrice Nyakaisiki Byenkya over her interdiction from office.

Addressing the media this morning, Nabakooba said Nyakaisiki should step aside and allow the due process of the law to take center stage. Nabakooba says she is the custodian of the Ministry and that the constitution empowers her to cause investigations into the Uganda Land Commission.