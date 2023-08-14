Lango leaders ask education ministry to talk to World Bank

Leaders in the Lango sub-region are appealing to the Ministry of Education and Sports to negotiate with the World Bank to consider supporting traditional schools that are in a sorry state. The schools that were built in the 1960s are no longer conducive for learners. However, the State Minister for Primary Education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu says the World Bank's decision to withhold future loans to Uganda due to the Anti-Homosexuality Law will affect education, which calls for the government to negotiate with the global lender.