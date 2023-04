Lango leaders have called on the government to expedite the disarmament of the Karamojong people within 18 months, citing concerns that the presence of guns among the Karamojong is leading to increased raids in neighbouring districts such as Otuke, which has caused instability and unrest. The proposal comes as the people of Otuke are grappling with a spate of recent attacks from people suspected to be Karamajong warriors.