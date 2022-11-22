Large gatherings allowed if guidelines are followed - MoH
The Ministry of Health says it will not stop any concerts that attract large public gatherings as long as the organisers seek clearance and observe set guidelines.
This follows public concerns that this would work counter to the justification made for closing schools, two weeks earlier than the set end date for the third term, to prevent the spread of diseases like Covid-19 and Ebola.
However, the Health Ministry insists that many of the recently allowed public gatherings have followed the set guidelines.