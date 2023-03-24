Late Okabe’s driver feels abandoned

The driver to former Serere county Member of parliament Patrick Okabe has cried out for support after failing to foot hospital bills arising from injuries sustained in the accident that killed the lawmaker in December 2022. 27-year-old, Jehoshaphat Wambi, broke his back during the accident, but Mulago hospital discharged him after he failed to provide MRI scan results to enable them to conduct a crucial surgery. Solomon Kaweesa paid him a visit at Nalumunye in Wakiso. District.