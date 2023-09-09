Lawmakers decry persistence of FGM in Sebei
The chairperson of parliament's committee on Gender labour and social development Flavia Kabahenda has blamed the continued practice of Female Genital Mutilation in the Sebei region on a lack of collaboration and synergies among those meant to enforce the measures.
She was speaking at an engagement organized by the National Association of Women's Organisations in Uganda held at parliament to discuss the review of the prohibition of the Female Genital Mutilation Act 2010.