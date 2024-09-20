Hello

Lawmakers raise concerns over sanitation in city abattoirs

In an effort to ensure food safety and public health, Members of Parliament sitting on the health committee conducted an inspection of Kampala's major abattoirs today. The MPs expressed concern over overcrowding and unhygienic practices at the City Abattoir, which also serves as a marketplace for various goods. With the facility's condition worsening, lawmakers are calling for urgent reforms to safeguard consumers and improve sanitation. An estimated UGX 40 billion is needed for the necessary upgrades.

In the headlines