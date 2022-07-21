Lawyers oppose amendments in Computer Misuse Act

For the next 45 days, Parliament’s ICT committee will scrutinise amendments in the Computer Misuse Act presented to parliament by Kampala Central MP, Muhammad Nsereko. In the proposals, a person convicted for any offence under the Computer Misuse Act will be barred from holding public office for a period of 10 years. Some lawyers oppose the bill arguing that it is intended to limit freedom of speech and that the already existing laws can serve the same purpose.