Leaders call for restoration of dignity to Ugandan degrees amid "expired courses" concerns

A section of leaders of Institutions of Higher Learning has expressed worry about the magnitude of the scars left behind by the screaming label of “EXPIRED COURSES”.

There was a public concern, apprehensions, and anxiety after the headline went viral.

They are advocating for a campaign and dedication of resources to restore the dignity of the degrees, diplomas, and certificates awarded in Ugandan institutions.

