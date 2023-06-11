Leaders call for restoration of dignity to Ugandan degrees amid "expired courses" concerns
A section of leaders of Institutions of Higher Learning has expressed worry about the magnitude of the scars left behind by the screaming label of “EXPIRED COURSES”.
There was a public concern, apprehensions, and anxiety after the headline went viral.
They are advocating for a campaign and dedication of resources to restore the dignity of the degrees, diplomas, and certificates awarded in Ugandan institutions.