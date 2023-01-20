Leaked parliamentary reports: Implication of new rules on accountability reports

Legal experts have weighed in on the decision by the speaker of parliament to block debate of a report on the investigation on operations of Uganda Airlines carried out by the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE.On Wednesday, Speaker Anita Among ruled that the COSASE report will not be debated, but will be among many other reports to be tabled for an omnibus consideration by the house. Several lawmakers and legal experts have expressed concern that the Speaker's ruling sets a bad precedent.