Learning to discipline children without violence

Relatedly, the Covid-19 induced lockdown showed us that violence against children is widespread. A June 2021 report on the effect of Covid-19 on the well-being of children in Uganda, by the AfriChild Centre, reported that violence against children during this time was unacceptably high, with physical violence being more prevalent, followed by emotional and sexual violence. Now, a homegrown programme, Parenting for Respectability, is showing that children can be brought up in a non-violent way.