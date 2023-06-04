Lira Muslims protest mufti visit to the region

Business in Lira City came to a standstill yesterday as a section of Muslims in Lira took to the streets there to protest the arrival of the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje.

The mufti was in Lira to supervise managerial training sessions for council leaders in Lira. The training will be extended to West Nile, Acholi sub-regions and Eastern Uganda.

The Acting Secretary General of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Hammad Ali Aguma regretted the protests, insisting that the mufti's presence in Lira was justifiable.