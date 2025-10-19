LIVE: Kenya says bye to Raila Odinga

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
Final farewell for Kenya’s Odinga at private burial in Bondo
DP president general Norbert Mao has not come out to openly dismiss rumours making rounds that he will be seeking the Pece-Laroo MP seat this coming week, a move some think will be a stepping...
While some back Museveni for funding and exposure, others fear backlash and choose caution or silence