Local Government minister wants district headquarter moved

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi has urged Hoima District leaders to convene an emergency meeting to approve the gazetting of Kitoba Sub-County as a town council. According to Magyezi, this move is designed to facilitate the immediate relocation of Hoima District Local Government headquarters from the city to the town council. Magyezi made this announcement to Hoima District leaders and residents at Birungu Parish Headquarters in Kitoba Sub-County, where the proposed district offices will be established.