Looking at interventions intended to ease regional trade

Every day, in all corners of the country, hundreds of Ugandans move back and forth across dozens of border crossings to carry out trade with communities and business people in neighbouring countries. However, for many of these small-scale traders, this cross-border trade is fraught with challenges, many of which are caused by a lack of information on the processes around taxation and immigration procedures for example. To ease these challenges some interventions have been initiated as shown in this report on the facilitation of cross-border trade at different crossings on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.