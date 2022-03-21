Looking back at the former Speaker Oulanyah's love for life

When we pass on, it opens the opportunity for a candid reflection by the living about the kind of people we were. The scrutiny is always deeper for public figures who people are interested in knowing what they didn’t know about them. This applied to Jacob Oulanyah, who wore his bowtie majestically and played by the rule book. But a closer look tells of a man of all seasons whose social life rotated around boxing, motorbikes and a love for music- a man of rare dance strokes.